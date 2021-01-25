Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 685.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,548,000 after acquiring an additional 895,300 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,736,000 after buying an additional 861,033 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,993,000 after buying an additional 387,047 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after buying an additional 339,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,741,000 after purchasing an additional 277,492 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,189. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.66. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

