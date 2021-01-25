Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 24,263 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 1.6% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 539,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,526,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 107,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,398,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,320,436. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

