AdvisorShares Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $238.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The company has a market capitalization of $169.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

