Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $24.84 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 735,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,172 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 4.0% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $24,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,642,000 after buying an additional 222,875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,216,000 after purchasing an additional 121,221 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,106,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,823 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,003,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,608,000 after purchasing an additional 288,809 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.92. 1,814,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,650. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

