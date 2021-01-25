Hendershot Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,774 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 4.3% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at $54,257,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UNH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $347.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,497,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,244. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $330.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

