Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 1,805 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $941,159.80. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 203,937 shares of company stock worth $18,738,353 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.96. 1,967,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.07.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.