Capital Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after acquiring an additional 49,555 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.69 on Monday, hitting $328.11. The company had a trading volume of 38,851,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,765,693. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $330.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.69 and a 200 day moving average of $297.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.561 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

