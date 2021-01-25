Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 455,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $106,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.25 on Monday, hitting $247.75. 8,014,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,205,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.74.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,145,570.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.