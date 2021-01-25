Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $36,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $3.33 on Monday, hitting $220.09. 1,699,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,155. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $230.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,371 shares of company stock valued at $31,077,824. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

