Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 35,328 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,328 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $71,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,691,906.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,386 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,371 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $723.16. The stock had a trading volume of 307,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $700.95 and a 200-day moving average of $745.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

