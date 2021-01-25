Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,747 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CME Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $184.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.82. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

