Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $771,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $71.66. The company had a trading volume of 320,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,917. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $72.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average is $60.50.

