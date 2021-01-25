Hall Laurie J Trustee Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,033 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 1.6% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.54.

AMAT traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.12. 8,328,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,379,691. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $110.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

