Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Shares Up 11.4%

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) shares shot up 11.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $8.41. 17,715,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 4,549,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRIT. Northland Securities lowered shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Triterras in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Triterras in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Triterras stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 194,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.60% of Triterras as of its most recent SEC filing.

Triterras Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

