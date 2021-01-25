United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) rose 10.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 14,585,533 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,378,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 57.07%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 298,518 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $149,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 641,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,945.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 209,725 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $186,655.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

