Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Trading Up 9.7%

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s share price was up 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 1,608,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,089,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Happiness Biotech Group stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) by 1,186.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,053 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Happiness Biotech Group worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

