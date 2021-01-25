Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Trading Up 9.4%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s share price was up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 11,333,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,171,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on AHT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.12.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $155.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 942,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.