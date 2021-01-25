The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Trading Up 9%

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s stock price was up 9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.46 and last traded at $24.59. Approximately 1,851,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,220,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XONE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The ExOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $471.81 million, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

