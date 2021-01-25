SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Up 8.3%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.28. 183,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 398,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.42). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 107.87% and a negative net margin of 369.86%. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that SRAX, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SRAX stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of SRAX worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

