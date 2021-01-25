Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Up 8.5%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) shares were up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.93 and last traded at $86.46. Approximately 1,395,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 715,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.55 per share, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,516,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,391,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

