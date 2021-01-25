Brokerages Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will report $159.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.46 million to $166.57 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $669.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $628.71 million to $710.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $679.42 million, with estimates ranging from $608.23 million to $755.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Truist downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 576,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.09. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

