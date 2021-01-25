Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,002,114.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYTM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.19. 668,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,031. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $41.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

