Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $152,150.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $1,085,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,852 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SSD stock traded down $2.69 on Monday, reaching $100.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,810. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.42. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $105.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

