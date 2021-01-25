Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,768. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -87.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $128.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays cut Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. George purchased 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,742.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607 over the last ninety days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

