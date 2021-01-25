Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Acquired by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 109.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cabot by 422.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 99,345 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Cabot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 348,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after buying an additional 31,610 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 200,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cabot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 219,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,466. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.58 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

