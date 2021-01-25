Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 19.3% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSH remained flat at $$23.16 during trading on Monday. 922,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,366. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $640.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

