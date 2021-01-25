Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 0.8% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,523.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $55.20. 4,879,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,045,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $78.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

