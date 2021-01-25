Hardy Reed LLC Takes Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshpet news, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85,633 shares in the company, valued at $11,646,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $732,290.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,117,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,749 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $147.28. The company had a trading volume of 157,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,062. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.52 and its 200-day moving average is $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,339.03, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $153.44.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

