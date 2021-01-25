Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Position Reduced by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,900 shares during the quarter. Wabtec makes up 4.4% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $12,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 152,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 674,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,408,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 63.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,461,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $659,620.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $19,159,885. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,985. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Wabtec Co. has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.01.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

