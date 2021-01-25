Hardy Reed LLC Invests $246,000 in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,851 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PROS by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the third quarter worth $80,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the third quarter worth $239,000.

Shares of PRO stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 230,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,084. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $63.74.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $45,301.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $468,436.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,075,423. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

