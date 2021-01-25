AS Roma Fan Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. AS Roma Fan Token has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $2.84 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AS Roma Fan Token token can now be purchased for about $3.58 or 0.00010999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AS Roma Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00053695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00128251 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00072197 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00276162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00069104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00037854 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma . AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AS Roma Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ASRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AS Roma Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AS Roma Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.