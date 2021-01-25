Linear Market Capitalization Achieves $37.92 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, Linear has traded up 65.7% against the dollar. One Linear token can currently be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $37.92 million and $19.33 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00072737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.15 or 0.00777646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00048614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.68 or 0.04247501 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,180,829 tokens. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Linear Token Trading

Linear can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LINAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.