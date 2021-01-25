HempCoin (THC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $346.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $777,601.27 and approximately $346.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,464.03 or 0.99727399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00024189 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00024184 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000291 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,329,395 coins and its circulating supply is 260,194,245 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

