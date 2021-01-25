Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Market Cap Tops $2.28 Million

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $116,666.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Nuco.cloud token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00053695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00128251 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00072197 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00276162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00069104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00037854 BTC.

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

