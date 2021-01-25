Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Hits $574.84 on Exchanges

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be purchased for approximately $574.84 or 0.01771370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $4.92 million and $187,538.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00053035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00127231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00072144 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00276957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00069169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00037833 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 8,552 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

Mirrored Netflix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

