Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

AMAL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

AMAL traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 42,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,554. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.43.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 105,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 11.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.