Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.3% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,899.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,988. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,767.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,628.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,934.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.