Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Takes $64,000 Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 61.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.39. 619,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,471. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

