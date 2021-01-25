Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Corteva by 218.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after purchasing an additional 896,582 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 5.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. 140166 downgraded Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.30. 3,865,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,544. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

