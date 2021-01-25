Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Lowers Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 4.8% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

Shares of APD stock traded down $4.58 on Monday, reaching $279.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,620. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.27.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

