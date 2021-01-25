Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 269 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,170 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Target by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Target by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808,312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,666,000 after purchasing an additional 83,022 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Target by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,692,000 after purchasing an additional 321,139 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Target by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,475,307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 91,503 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Target by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,718 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $168,396,000 after purchasing an additional 175,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $190.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,316,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,921. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.03. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

