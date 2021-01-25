MEMBERS Trust Co Purchases Shares of 10,543 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 167,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 5,025 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.12. 16,851,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,239,759. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

