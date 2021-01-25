Baxter Bros Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB traded up $4.30 on Monday, hitting $136.51. 4,587,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,596. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

