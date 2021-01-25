SThree plc (STEM.L) (LON:STEM) Plans Dividend of GBX 5

SThree plc (STEM.L) (LON:STEM) declared a dividend on Monday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
STEM traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 339.50 ($4.44). 215,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,514. The company has a market cap of £451.39 million and a PE ratio of 13.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 310.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 274.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. SThree plc has a one year low of GBX 195.20 ($2.55) and a one year high of GBX 392.50 ($5.13).
About SThree plc (STEM.L)
