SThree plc (STEM.L) (LON:STEM) Plans Dividend of GBX 5

SThree plc (STEM.L) (LON:STEM) declared a dividend on Monday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

STEM traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 339.50 ($4.44). 215,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,514. The company has a market cap of £451.39 million and a PE ratio of 13.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 310.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 274.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. SThree plc has a one year low of GBX 195.20 ($2.55) and a one year high of GBX 392.50 ($5.13).

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

