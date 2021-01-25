Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to announce $197.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.99 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $766.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $764.68 million to $768.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $889.45 million, with estimates ranging from $871.93 million to $904.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADUS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Shares of ADUS stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.46. The company had a trading volume of 151,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,687. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.89 and a 200-day moving average of $100.81.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,085.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $109,329.11. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 531,418 shares of company stock valued at $53,636,262. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 96.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 87.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

