Benin Management CORP Sells 18,275 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Benin Management CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,275 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for about 3.8% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 220.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,454,000 after purchasing an additional 978,919 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,235,000 after purchasing an additional 659,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,120,000 after purchasing an additional 352,374 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 272.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 316,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,120,000 after purchasing an additional 231,805 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,951,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.54.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

