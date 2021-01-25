Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Novozymes A/S stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.42. 15,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,069. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.47. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.79.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

