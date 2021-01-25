Brokerages Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.79 Million

Equities analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post sales of $202.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.00 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $175.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $972.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $970.04 million to $975.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Construction Partners from $21.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

ROAD traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,248. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,609.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 290,695 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,205,000 after purchasing an additional 202,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

