Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 267 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.21. The company had a trading volume of 739,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,583. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.83.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.