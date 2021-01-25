Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $108.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

ATO stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.44. 1,333,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

